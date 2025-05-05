Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis Surprise Fans At Major Royal Event

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, made a charming surprise appearance at the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations on May 5, marking their first joint public outing since Christmas Day.

Accompanied by their parents, the young royals were seen at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace, alongside other members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The event, which commemorates the end of World War II in Europe, featured a grand procession with 1,300 members of the Armed Forces, followed by a flypast of Royal Air Force planes. A tea party for the remaining World War II veterans and their families hosted by King Charles also marked the occasion.

Photo: Getty

The children were full of energy, with Princess Charlotte sharing a moment with Prince Louis, making him smile broadly, showcasing his gap-toothed grin, recently seen in his birthday portraits. Charlotte, celebrating her recent birthday, appeared particularly lively as she enjoyed the day off school to celebrate the event.

This appearance follows William and Kate’s decision to skip the Easter church service last month, opting to spend the holiday privately with their children in Norfolk. The family’s presence at the VE Day events was a heartwarming sight for royal fans, further emphasizing the close-knit family dynamic within the royal household.