PM rejects any attempt to link Pakistan with Pahalgam incident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Malaysian Counterpart Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday and shared Pakistan’s serious concerns over the prevailing tensions in South Asia as a result of India’s provocative behavior since the Pahalgam incident.

Shehbaz Sharif categorically rejected any attempt to link Pakistan to the incident, without sharing any evidence and reiterated Pakistan’s offer for an international, transparent, credible and neutral investigation to be carried out to ascertain the facts behind this incident. He said Pakistan would welcome Malaysia’s participation in this investigation.

While stressing that Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s role as a front-line state in the war against terror and its tremendous sacrifices in this effort. He said India’s actions are distracting Pakistan from its counterterrorism efforts on its western border.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan emphasized that it is unthinkable for Pakistan to get involved in such a controversy particularly at a time when the country has just emerged from a serious economic crisis and is back on the path towards economic stability.

The two Prime Ministers also exchanged views on Pakistan-Malaysia relations, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges. In this context, the Prime Minister conveyed that he looks forward to paying an official visit to Malaysia later this year.

The telephone call underscores the close friendship and mutual understanding between Pakistan and Malaysia, and both leaders agreed to remain in touch on regional and international developments.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Pakistan’s reaction had been responsible and measured so far in the face of India’s escalating moves in wake of the Pahalgam incident in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu (IIOJK).

“India has failed to share any evidence and was falsely trying to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident,” PM Shehbaz stated while talking to Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye Dr Irfan Neziroglu at the PM House, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The premier reiterated that Pakistan had always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, a tourist attraction in in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu (IIOJK), killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000.

“India has yet to respond to Pakistan’s offer to have a credible, transparent and neutral international investigation to ascertain the facts behind the Pahalgam incident,” he said, adding that Pakistan would cooperate fully with such an investigation and would welcome if Turkiye joined it.

PM felicitates Lawrence Wong on his victory in Singapore elections

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his party on their victory in elections in Singapore.

On X account, the prime minister said, “I wish them success in advancing Singapore’s progress and prosperity. Pakistan looks forward to deepening its longstanding partnership with Singapore in all important areas of mutual interest.”