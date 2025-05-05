PM, Dar, Maryam meet Nawaz Sharif to discuss national security concerns

LAHORE: Lahore witnessed a high-level political huddle on Sunday as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Ishaq Dar and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz. Sources said the rapidly intensifying Indo-Pak tensions and key issues related to national security remained at the centre of discussion. The leadership reportedly reviewed the overall security situation and emphasised unity and coordinated strategy in the face of external threats.

It is pertinent to mention here that just two days ago, on May 2 Mian Nawaz Sharif had welcomed the united voice of all political parties in support of the country’s defence, terming it a “highly positive development”.

Nawaz Sharif made these remarks during a meeting with Senator Irfan Siddiqi, who had visited him at Jati Umra in Lahore. Senator Siddiqi had briefed him on the performance of the PML-N parliamentary party in the Senate and shared details of the recently adopted unanimous resolution reaffirming the nation’s commitment to Pakistan’s defence.