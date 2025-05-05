Pakistan welcomes Sikh pilgrims at Kartarpur amid India escalating moves

Over 200 Sikh yatrees cross Zero Line to perform religious rituals at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

NAROWAL: Despite heightened tensions following an alleged Indian false flag operation in Pahalgam and the sealing of airspace and land borders, Pakistan once again demonstrated its commitment to peace and religious harmony by welcoming Sikh pilgrims through the Kartarpur Corridor.

Amid the diplomatic freeze and suspension of all bilateral exchanges between India and Pakistan, as many as 200 Sikh yatrees crossed the Zero Line to perform religious rituals at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur.

Pilgrims from Indian Punjab, including Sardar Ranbir Singh and Sardar Shan Singh, expressed gratitude upon their arrival in Pakistan. They said the Indian government had created hurdles, making the pilgrimage process arduous, and was allegedly limiting the number of visitors permitted to cross the border.

“The respect and freedom we get here to practice our faith are why we want to come to Pakistan,” said Ranbir Singh. His sentiments echoed among the group, highlighting Pakistan’s gesture of goodwill amidst an otherwise volatile situation.

The Kartarpur Corridor remains one of the few functioning conduits of people-to-people connection between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, serving as a symbol of Pakistan’s soft stance on humanitarian and religious grounds, even in times of geopolitical strain.