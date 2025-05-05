Pakistan to deploy ‘full-spectrum of power’ to any Indian misadventure: Envoy

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia says credible intelligence indicating imminent Indian military action

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will deploy the “full spectrum of power,” including nuclear capabilities, in response to any Indian military strike or disruption to critical water resources

“Pakistan’s armed forces, supported by the people of Pakistan, will respond with the full spectrum of power if any war imposed on the country”, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamli warned.

In an exclusive interview with Russian broadcaster RT on Saturday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamli claimed Islamabad had credible intelligence indicating imminent Indian military action. “There are leaked documents suggesting plans to strike certain areas of Pakistan,” he asserted, calling the threat “imminent.”

The ambassador’s remarks follow heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours after a deadly April 22 attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). New Delhi has accused Islamabad of harboring militant groups, pointing to suspected Pakistani nationals linked to the assault in Baisaran Valley, which killed multiple civilians.

Pakistan has denied involvement, calling for an international investigation and proposing that nations such as China and Russia participate. “We expect neutral and credible inquiries into the incident,” Jamali said.

He said that, in the backdrop of the Pahalgam incident, India has announced certain measures, including a reduction in the size of its mission, the closure of borders, and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. He explained that, under the treaty, all the water from the western rivers would flow to Pakistan from north to south.

The Ambassador emphasized that Pakistan, with a population of 240 million people, is largely dependent on agriculture, which serves as the country’s lifeline. He warned that any attempt to usurp, block, or divert the water of the lower riparian would constitute an act of war against Pakistan and would be met with the full spectrum of power.

Despite the tough rhetoric, Jamali stressed the importance of restraint, noting both countries possess nuclear weapons. “There is all the more need to deescalate the tensions,” he urged.

In the wake of the attack, India expelled Pakistani diplomats, suspended visa services, and closed its land border with Pakistan. Islamabad responded in kind. New Delhi has since announced further economic measures to downgrade bilateral ties.

As diplomatic hostilities intensify, international observers are urging calm between the regional rivals, amid fears of potential military escalation.