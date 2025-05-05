NATIONAL

Pakistan tests Abdali missile in warning shot to India

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan successfully conducted a training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a 450-kilometre range, as part of Ex INDUS. The military stated the launch aimed to ensure operational readiness and validate key missile parameters, including its advanced navigation system and enhanced maneuverability.

The launch was witnessed by senior officials from Pakistan’s strategic military and scientific organizations. Analysts considered the missile test a “warning shot” to India, signaling Pakistan’s preparedness to counter any aggression. Senior officials, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressed confidence in Pakistan’s strategic forces and their ability to safeguard national security.

