Pakistan test-fires Fatah missile in wake of Indian provocations

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of the Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile, with a range of 120 kilometres, as part of the ongoing Exercise INDUS, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The training launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced precision, according to the military’s media wing.

The launch was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Army, along with scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organisations.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir extended their congratulations to all personnel involved. They expressed complete confidence in the Pakistan Army’s preparedness and technical proficiency to respond effectively to any threat against the country’s territorial integrity.

The launch comes amid heightened tensions with India following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. While India has hinted at cross-border involvement without evidence, Pakistan has rejected the accusation and called for a neutral probe.

Tensions have continued to rise, with military buildups along the Line of Control, exchange of fire in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and both sides ramping up readiness. In response to New Delhi’s posture, Pakistan has conducted two successful missile launches in three days—the Abdali Weapon System on Saturday and now Fatah, reinforcing its deterrent capabilities.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif both lauded the successful test, commending the strategic institutions for their role in strengthening the country’s defence.

A day prior, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar briefed political leaders in an in-camera session, reaffirming Pakistan’s readiness to respond to any hostile act.

Meanwhile, India has announced nationwide civil defence drills set for Wednesday, including evacuation rehearsals and air raid siren tests—moves that further highlight the gravity of the regional security environment.