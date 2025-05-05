Pakistan committed to peace but India pushing region towards war: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has made it clear to the international community that Pakistan will not take the first step in any situation, but will respond with full force if aggression is carried out by India.

Speaking at Regional Dialogue 2025 organised by Institute of Regional Studies in Islamabad, Dar stated that the world is going through a difficult phase, especially the region, which is facing serious challenges. He emphasised that peace and prosperity should be the shared goal of all.

He said Pakistan has always advocated peace in the region and consistently raised its voice against aggression. Referring to the recent incident in Pahalgam, he described it as a false flag operation aimed at diverting attention from the ongoing freedom movements within India.

He added that several Indian states are witnessing serious human rights violations and that India’s actions are endangering the lives of millions in the region.

Dar also mentioned that in recent days, he has held discussions with leaders of various countries regarding the regional situation. Briefings have been provided at the Foreign Office to ambassadors of different nations and representatives of the United Nations.

Ishaq Dar stated that following India’s recent restrictions, Pakistan’s National Security Committee took key decisions, which were implemented immediately.

He said India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is a serious violation of international law, adding that India does not have the unilateral authority to suspend or terminate the treaty.

Dar accused India of pushing the region toward war and said Pakistan responded in kind to India’s actions while remaining committed to regional peace.

The Foreign Minister also called the Pahalgam incident a false flag operation orchestrated by India. He said global leaders had urged Pakistan to exercise restraint. While reaffirming Pakistan’s firm policy of condemning all forms of terrorism, Dar questioned how a case related to the Pahalgam attack was registered within just ten minutes of the incident.

He said that the National Security Committee had decided to give a strong response to any aggression. While the regional situation is evolving, Pakistan will not take the first step under any circumstances.

However, if aggression is imposed, Pakistan will respond with full national resolve and strength.

Dar added that Pakistan had swiftly thwarted Indian Air Force’s attempted adventurism and reaffirmed that the country would never allow its territory to be used against any other nation. He urged the international community to take immediate notice of the worsening regional situation.

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that the United Nations has passed clear resolutions on the right to self-determination in occupied territories. He said there have been serious violations of these UN Security Council resolutions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Kashmir issue, he stressed, cannot be sidelined and must be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan will never strike India first, says Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar on Monday said that at a time when both Pakistan and India had reached the brink of war, the former would never strike the latter.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, Dar, who is also the country’s foreign minister (FM), however, said that the country’s armed forces were fully alert and would give a befitting reply to India in the event of aggression by the latter. “Already, the Indian jets have tried to enter Pakistan’s airspace, but we forced them to retreat within minutes.”

He further said that for Pakistan, the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India amounted to a declaration of war. He said categorically that Pakistan would not allow India to deprive it of a single drop of water. Dar requested the international community to take immediate notice of the situation in the region.

Asserting that Pakistan was against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the deputy PM said that the country could not even think of allowing militants to use its soil to carry out attacks in another country.

“We have always talked about peace in the world,” he added. He stressed the need for resolving the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, saying they could not be put in cold storage.

Dar accused India of carrying out a false flag operation in Pahalgam to divert the world’s attention from the separatist movements presently brewing in its several states.

“An FIR was registered within 10 minutes of the incident and Pakistan was blamed for it without any investigation,” he said, adding, “By doing this, India has put the lives of billions of people in the region in jeopardy.”