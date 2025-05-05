Met Office warns of heatwaves and flooding across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is expected to experience normal to above-normal rainfall from May to July, along with potential heatwaves and localized flooding, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). While the period from February to April saw below-normal rainfall in southern Balochistan and Sindh, the northern and central regions received moderate to heavy rainfall.

From May to July, most areas are likely to receive near-normal rainfall, with slightly above-normal precipitation anticipated in central and southern areas, including northeast Punjab. However, regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir may experience below-average rainfall.

The PMD also warned of possible heatwaves, particularly in southern Punjab and Sindh, and forecasted flooding in areas of Sindh, Punjab, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in June and July. Rising temperatures in the northern regions are expected to accelerate snowmelt, contributing to increased river flows.

April 2025 recorded the second-highest temperatures in 65 years, with an average increase of 3.37°C above the long-term norm, signaling an ongoing climate emergency.