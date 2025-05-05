Lightning strikes kill four in South Punjab as rain lashes lower Sindh

LAHORE/KARACHI: At least four people were killed and four others injured in lightning strikes across South Punjab on Sunday, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The victims were residents of Rajanpur and Bahawalpur, the PDMA spokesperson confirmed.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia contacted the respective Deputy Commissioners and instructed them to ensure the injured receive best possible medical care. He also announced that financial assistance would be provided to the families of the deceased.

Temperature of major cities recorded on Sunday morning: Islamabad 22 degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-three, Quetta sixteen, Gilgit and Murree fourteen and Muzaffarabad eighteen degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar and Anantnag twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh minus-two, Pulwama eleven, Shopian nine and Baramulla fifteen degree centigrade.

Rainfall with stormy winds cause power outages, casualties

Meanwhile, rainfall reported in lower Sindh districts in wee hours of Sunday, causing widespread power outages in Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan.

Different districts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Kotri, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Sujawal and other areas received rain with dust and thunderstorm. In Hyderabad, 140 power feeders tripped during the rainfall causing widespread outages in the city.

Scores of rooftops and wall collapse and solar plates fall incidents reported in Hyderabad resulting in casualties. At least one person reported dead and eight persons including four children were injured in various weather-related incidents.

Various areas in Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan descent in darkness and the power supply could not be restored till filing of this report.

Several mud huts in Jhimpir in Thatta district caught fire in strong winds as three motorbikes and other things gutted in the incident.

The windstorm damaged scores of homes in Sujawal district’s Daro and adjoining areas. Strong winds swept away rooftops of homes leaving at least four persons injured.

Injured have been admitted at Rural Health Centre Daro, rescue officials said.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall in Karachi on Monday (tomorrow). The wet spell is expected to persist for two days.