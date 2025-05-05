King Charles Has Only One Wish Following Prince Harry’s Bombshell Interview

As the royal family prepares to honor the 80th anniversary of VE Day, King Charles is reportedly hoping that the focus of the week’s commemorations remains firmly on remembrance, rather than the ongoing royal divisions. The King’s wish comes just days after Prince Harry’s emotional and controversial interview with the BBC.

A palace aide shared on Sunday that both the King and Queen, along with other senior royals, are looking forward to the VE Day events, including a national service at Westminster Abbey. These celebrations, which will begin on Monday and culminate in the service on May 8, are a chance for the family to unite with the nation and the Commonwealth in honoring the wartime generation.

“The King, Queen, and other members of the royal family are much looking forward to all the week’s VE Day events,” the aide said, stressing that the royals wish for the events to remain focused on the “selfless devotion to duty” shown by veterans.

The week’s activities will include a military parade through London, a tea party for veterans at Buckingham Palace, and a celebratory concert at Horse Guards Parade, with the Prince and Princess of Wales expected to attend. King Charles, despite undergoing cancer treatment, is determined to be present for key moments, especially the national service on May 8, a moment that marks his first major VE Day as monarch.

Prince Harry’s Interview

However, Harry’s recent interview, where he expressed his frustration over his security arrangements and his strained relationship with the royal family, has cast a shadow over the upcoming events. The Duke of Sussex described his legal defeat over the issue as a “good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up” and emotionally expressed his wish for reconciliation, saying, “I would love reconciliation with my family, there’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

The timing of these comments is particularly sensitive, as King Charles has made a limited return to public life since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year. With his health under careful watch, the King’s commitment to public duty remains strong, but aides have emphasized that they want to keep the focus on honoring those who served during the Second World War, rather than the ongoing tensions within the family.

Will Prince Harry Attend?

Prince Harry, who now resides in California with Meghan and their two children, is not expected to attend any of the VE Day events. However, Meghan posted a subtle show of support on social media, sharing a black-and-white image of Harry playing with their children in a garden. The image was left captionless but many saw it as a quiet display of solidarity following a turbulent week for the family.

Meanwhile, King Charles’ focus remains on those who served during the war. On Monday, he and Queen Camilla will host a tea party for veterans, many of whom are now in their late nineties. The day will begin with a military parade in central London, attended by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and other dignitaries. On Wednesday, the royal couple will attend a celebratory concert at Horse Guards Parade, which will feature musical performances and appearances from surviving members of the wartime generation.

King’s Personal Touch

It is understood that King Charles has taken a personal interest in the planning of the VE Day events, ensuring that veterans and their stories remain the central focus of the celebrations. Despite the family’s internal divisions, the King’s hope is that the week will honor the sacrifices made by so many during the war, providing a moment of unity and remembrance for the nation.