Key operative of inter-provincial cocaine network arrested

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) police arrested Rashid, a key member of the “Triple A” cocaine network, during a raid in DHA Phase II. The police seized 219 grams of high-quality cocaine, valued at Rs1.5 million, from his possession.

Rashid was involved in delivering cocaine to the network’s riders, hidden inside grinder machines. Each machine contained 50 packets of cocaine, with each packet bearing the “AAA” brand and a barcode. Rashid confirmed deliveries to his superior, Hassan Shah, through WhatsApp, who coordinated the distribution to 17 riders across Karachi.

