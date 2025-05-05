Israel greenlights expanded Gaza offensive amid stalled ceasefire talks

JERUSALEM/GAZA: Israel’s security cabinet has unanimously approved a plan to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip, setting the stage for a potentially broader assault on the enclave once US President Donald Trump concludes his upcoming regional visit.

The decision, confirmed by an Israeli official late Sunday, underscores Israel’s resolve to maintain military pressure on Hamas even as ceasefire and hostage negotiations remain ongoing. A final diplomatic breakthrough is expected to influence the timeline of the planned expansion, officials said.

In a parallel move, the cabinet also approved a revised humanitarian aid framework for Gaza. The plan, supported by all ministers except far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, aims to increase aid flow while tightening control over its distribution — a nod to mounting international criticism over the humanitarian toll of the conflict.

Under the new mechanism, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will provide perimeter security, while private contractors and international agencies oversee aid delivery, in an effort to prevent alleged diversion by Hamas. “This reflects Israel’s dual approach — applying military pressure while addressing global concern over the humanitarian crisis,” one senior official said.

The decision comes amid catastrophic conditions in Gaza. More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed since the onset of hostilities, according to health authorities in the enclave, with the UN and aid organizations warning of imminent famine and systemic collapse.

The latest Israeli aerial campaign on March 18, launched despite a fragile ceasefire agreed in January, killed 1,574 people and injured over 4,000, further compounding the devastation.

Israel’s actions have come under growing legal scrutiny. Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza. The country also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which continues to cast a shadow over its military strategy.

While Israeli officials insist the military expansion is aimed at dismantling Hamas infrastructure, international pressure continues to mount for a diplomatic resolution and immediate relief for civilians caught in the crossfire.

The next steps — militarily and diplomatically — are expected to unfold following Trump’s visit next week, which is likely to recalibrate both regional dynamics and the stalled negotiations.