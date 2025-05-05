HEADLINES

India imposes further restrictions on Pakistan with trade and social media bans

By News Desk

NEW DELHI: India has expanded its punitive measures against Pakistan, including a ban on the import of goods and suspension of all mail and parcel exchanges through air and surface routes. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade announced that the restrictions, effective immediately, were imposed in the interest of national security and public policy.

The ban also affects Pakistani-flagged ships, which are now prohibited from visiting Indian ports, and Indian ships are barred from entering Pakistani ports. The measure is part of India’s broader effort to safeguard its national assets and shipping infrastructure.

Additionally, India extended its crackdown on Pakistani social media presence by blocking access to Instagram accounts of celebrities, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, and Bollywood actors Fawad Khan and Atif Aslam. The ban on Pakistani YouTube channels, which started in late April, has also continued with further restrictions on popular figures.

