India chokes Pakistan’s water flow from Baglihar Dam

ISLAMABAD: In another escalation of hostilities, India has halted 90% of the water flow from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River to Pakistan, deepening fears of a looming water crisis as diplomatic relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours spiral downward following the Pahalgam attack.

The stoppage marks the latest move in a series of retaliatory measures by New Delhi, which earlier suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty—an internationally brokered accord that has withstood war and political upheaval since 1960.

Officials in Islamabad have called India’s actions “tantamount to water warfare,” warning that unilateral diversion of water flows could be considered an act of aggression.

India is also reportedly preparing to reduce water discharge from the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, further threatening Pakistan’s critical irrigation supply and food security. These steps come amid what Pakistan describes as an orchestrated effort by New Delhi to weaponize water and destabilize the region under the guise of counter-terror operations.

Sources told Reuters that Indian authorities have begun “reservoir flushing” operations at the Salal and Baglihar projects for the first time since their construction.

The sediment-clearing exercise—carried out without notifying Pakistan—temporarily releases massive volumes of silt-laden water downstream, followed by reduced flow as reservoirs are refilled, triggering concerns of sudden floods or drought-like conditions.

The Foreign Office in Islamabad decried the move as a violation of India’s international obligations. “India’s decision to suspend the treaty and unilaterally control water flows represents a reckless escalation with severe humanitarian and ecological consequences,” said a spokesperson.

India’s NHPC, the state-run hydropower operator, has not responded to requests for comment. Nor has the Indian government offered any explanation to Pakistan for releasing water into the Jhelum River on April 26 without prior warning, which caused a surge in river levels and widespread panic along the riverbanks.

India’s water minister recently vowed that “not a single drop” of Indus River water would reach Pakistan, underlining New Delhi’s aggressive shift in strategy.

Experts warn, however, that while India may not be able to completely sever water flows due to technical limitations of its run-of-river dam infrastructure, the suspension of treaty restrictions opens the door for unchecked manipulation of shared rivers.

Pakistan, already grappling with economic pressures and climate vulnerabilities, relies heavily on Indus River waters for agriculture, energy, and drinking supply. Officials in Islamabad say any attempt to divert or reduce this supply could push the region toward a full-blown water conflict.

“The weaponisation of water is a red line,” one Pakistani diplomat said. “This is no longer just a bilateral issue—it’s a question of regional stability and international law.”

Pakistan has indicated it will seek international legal redress, with officials preparing to raise the matter urgently at the United Nations Security Council. The move coincides with Islamabad’s broader diplomatic campaign to counter what it calls India’s “aggressive militarism and hydro-hegemony.”