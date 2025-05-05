Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto’s X accounts suspended in India

New Delhi has already blocked several Pakistani social media accounts

ISLAMABAD: India has suspended the X (formerly Twitter) accounts of former prime minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari amid mounting tensions following a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The move comes in the wake of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed. New Delhi blames Pakistan for the attack—an accusation Islamabad denies.

The suspension of the high-profile accounts adds to a broader pattern of digital restrictions and reciprocal diplomatic actions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

India has already blocked several Pakistani social media accounts and media platforms in recent days.

Bilawal Bhutto, who served as Pakistan’s foreign minister until earlier this year, recently addressed his country’s history with terrorism during an interview with Sky News. “It’s not a secret that Pakistan has a past,” he said, referencing internal reforms aimed at curbing extremism. “We have suffered… but we’ve learned our lessons.”

PPP condemns India’s move to block Bilawal’s X account

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for Bilawal House has strongly condemned India’s move to block the X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He described the action as a retaliatory response to the Chairman’s unequivocal and bold stance on the Pahalgam incident, which he had presented before the international community.

The spokesperson said that India’s move to block Chairman PPP’s X account proves that Indian Prime Minister Modi is afraid of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. It also proves that India is, in fact, an undemocratic country and its Prime Minister is an extremely cowardly person.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s narrative on the Pahalgam incident unsettled Modi. He further said, ‘India’s suspension of the PPP Chairman’s X account is akin to an ostrich burying its head in the sand.’ Pointing out past events, he said it was Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who first exposed the “Butcher of Gujarat” before the world, and he will continue to hold up a mirror to Modi’s war-mongering mindset.