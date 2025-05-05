If U.S. wants to talk, it should show respect; says Chinese ambassador

GANSU: Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng criticized U.S. tariff hikes on May 3, saying China does not want a trade war, but is not intimidated by it, and if the U.S. wants to talk, it should act in the spirit of equality, respect and reciprocity.

Xie made the remarks in a speech delivered at an open house presenting northwest China’s Gansu Province.

He said that in today’s global economy, no country can thrive alone and building barriers only blocks the flow of shared growth. Xie pointed out that the U.S. benefited a lot from the global trade rather than suffering loss. For example, Americans can enjoy affordable goods from around the world while leading in finance, technology and services thanks to global trade.

About the trade imbalance between China and the U.S., Xie commented that the China-U.S. economic relationship is overall balanced and mutually beneficial. According to him, in 2022 alone, the sales revenue of the U.S.-owned enterprises in China significantly exceeded those of Chinese-owned enterprises in the U.S., by over $400 billion.

Xie remarked that China does not want a trade war, but is not intimidated by it. “We are defending not only our own legitimate rights and interests but also the order of international trade,” Xie said.

He confirmed China’s commitment to steady growth and greater openness to the world, and said that China is world’s second-largest consumer market, with the biggest middle-income population and a key trading partner for over 150 countries.

He noted that China’s GDP grew 5.4 percent in the first quarter and exports rose 6.9 percent despite global challenges. “Our network of global partners keeps growing. More foreign visitors enjoy traveling and shopping in China, thanks to visa-free transit and instant tax refunds,” said Xie.

Foreign visits in China amounted to 64.88 million last year, up by 82.9 percent. During the five-day May Day holiday week, inbound tourism bookings jumped by 173 percent, Xie said.