Eight terrorists killed in multiple engagements across KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Eight terrorists were killed in multiple engagements across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while one soldier was also martyred, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Monday.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the forces in general area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan District.

“During the conduct of [the] operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and resultantly, three khwarij were sent to hell,” it said, referring to the term the state uses for terrorists.

“In another IBO, conducted in South Waziristan District, two khwarij were successfully neutralized by the security forces. However, during an intense fire exchange, one brave son of the soil, Naik Mujahid Khan (age: 40 years, resident of District Kohat) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the statement said.

It added that two more engagements took place between the troops and the terrorists in the Khyber and Bannu districts, resulting in the killing of three terrorists.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians, the ISPR said.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, ISPR said.

The press release added that the security forces of Pakistan were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthened our resolve.