Dar slams India’s ‘baseless allegations, inflammatory rhetoric’ against Pakistan

Holds telephonic conversations with Russian’s FM Lavrov, Malaysian counterpart

DPM briefs both FMs on evolving regional situation following heightened tensions between Islamabad, New Delhi

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar continued his diplomatic engagements and made telephonic conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Malaysian counterpart Dato Seri Mohamad Hasan, rejecting India’s “baseless allegations and inflammatory rhetoric” against Pakistan.

According to a statement from Foreign Office, FM Dar also condemned India’s unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), calling it a breach of New Delhi’s international obligations.

The foreign minister briefed Lavrov on the evolving regional situation following heightened tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi. He reiterated that while Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, it will “firmly safeguard its sovereignty and national interests.”

Dar renewed Pakistan’s call for “an international, transparent, and independent investigation” into the recent Pahalgam incident, rejecting any attempt to link Pakistan to the matter without evidence.

In response, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov expressed concern over the situation and underscored the need for diplomacy. “Both sides must exercise restraint and avoid escalation,” he said, according to the Foreign Office.

The two leaders also reviewed the state of Pakistan-Russia relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, and defence.

Dar discusses regional developments with Malaysian FM

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday held a telephone conversation with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“The DPM/FM briefed him on the current regional developments. He categorically rejected India’s provocative actions, including its baseless allegations, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance—an outright violation of treaty provisions and international legal obligations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security while reserving the right to safeguard its sovereignty and national interest.

Foreign Minister Hasan supported Pakistan’s position and called for restraint by all parties. Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact on the evolving situation.