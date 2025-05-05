NATIONAL

China reaffirms support for Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari met Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and rising tensions with India following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

During the meeting at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Zardari expressed concern over India’s “irresponsible and aggressive posture,” warning that New Delhi’s actions posed a threat to regional peace and stability.

The Chinese envoy reiterated Beijing’s strong and time-tested ties with Islamabad, calling the two nations “iron brothers” and noting their consistent support for each other during difficult times.

Ambassador Jiang thanked Zardari for sharing Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation with India and assured continued Chinese support for efforts to maintain peace in South Asia.

President Zardari also appreciated the Chinese government’s consistent support for Pakistan in challenging times.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanked Chinese Premier Li Qiang for endorsing Islamabad’s call for a credible and transparent international investigation into the April 22 attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which left 26 people dead.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, where he also expressed gratitude to China for its consistent support amid escalating regional tensions.

He conveyed his best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li, and appreciated Beijing’s understanding of Pakistan’s principled stance on India’s recent actions.

Previous article
Supreme Court reserves verdict in military trial case
Next article
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis Surprise Fans At Major Royal Event
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

1500 Prize Bond May 2025 Draw Details Announced

The National Savings Centre in Karachi is all set to conduct the highly anticipated second draw of the Rs1,500 prize bond for May 2025....

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 5th May, 2025

25-5-5 LHR

25-5-5 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.