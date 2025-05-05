China reaffirms support for Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari met Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and rising tensions with India following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

During the meeting at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Zardari expressed concern over India’s “irresponsible and aggressive posture,” warning that New Delhi’s actions posed a threat to regional peace and stability.

The Chinese envoy reiterated Beijing’s strong and time-tested ties with Islamabad, calling the two nations “iron brothers” and noting their consistent support for each other during difficult times.

Ambassador Jiang thanked Zardari for sharing Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation with India and assured continued Chinese support for efforts to maintain peace in South Asia.

President Zardari also appreciated the Chinese government’s consistent support for Pakistan in challenging times.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanked Chinese Premier Li Qiang for endorsing Islamabad’s call for a credible and transparent international investigation into the April 22 attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which left 26 people dead.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad, where he also expressed gratitude to China for its consistent support amid escalating regional tensions.

He conveyed his best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li, and appreciated Beijing’s understanding of Pakistan’s principled stance on India’s recent actions.