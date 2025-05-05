Begging racket exploiting abandoned children dismantled

HYDERABAD: The Human Rights Cell of the Hyderabad police uncovered a racket on Friday night in which abandoned children were being exploited for street begging. Inspector Maria Sario, who oversees the cell, confirmed the arrest of 14 women and two men who were found with children begging alongside them.

The suspects were detained primarily from Autobahn Road and transported to the Human Rights Cell office along with the children. Three children were recovered during the operation. The women could not provide valid identification or any proof of legal guardianship over the children, raising suspicions of human trafficking and bonded child labour.

Police officials indicated that the children were not biologically related to the suspects and that the suspects could not prove any legal custody. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities have not yet filed an FIR.