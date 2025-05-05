Opinion

A cautious step forward

Editorial
By Editorial
0

The State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to cut the policy rate to 11% is a welcome move for the trade and industry sectors, which have been advocating for a significant reduction. However, this step should be viewed with caution, especially given the current global economic landscape.

The rate cut is largely driven by lower-than-expected inflation, which dropped to 0.3% in April due to a decline in prices of key food staples and a cut in electricity and fuel charges. While this trend is encouraging, it is essential to consider the broader economic context. The Monetary Policy Committee’s statement highlights the importance of maintaining a measured monetary policy stance, given the heightened global uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs and geopolitical developments.

The global economy is facing significant challenges, including a sharp decline in global oil prices and heightened financial market volatility. The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth projections for both advanced and emerging economies, citing tariff uncertainty. In this backdrop, Pakistan’s economy, though showing signs of improvement, remains vulnerable to external shocks.

The provisional real GDP growth for Q2-FY25 was reported at 1.7% year-on-year, and the current account recorded a sizable surplus of $1.2 billion in March, mainly due to record-high workers’ remittances. However, the shortfall in tax collection has continued to widen, posing a challenge to the government’s fiscal management.

The rate cut should be seen as a step towards stimulating economic growth, but it is crucial to ensure that the economy grows on a sustainable basis. The Monetary Policy Committee’s assessment that the real policy rate remains adequately positive to stabilize inflation in the target range of 5% to 7% is reassuring. Nevertheless, the committee’s emphasis on maintaining a measured stance underscores the need for caution.

As Pakistan navigates the complexities of the global economy, it is essential to prioritize stability and sustainability. The rate cut is a positive step, but it should be accompanied by prudent fiscal management and structural reforms to ensure that the economy remains resilient in the face of external challenges. With cautious policymaking and a focus on sustainable growth, Pakistan can build on its recent economic gains and achieve long-term prosperity.

Previous article
Israel greenlights expanded Gaza offensive amid stalled ceasefire talks
Next article
When the World Wavers, Gold Glitters
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

World

Israel greenlights expanded Gaza offensive amid stalled ceasefire talks

JERUSALEM/GAZA: Israel’s security cabinet has unanimously approved a plan to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip, setting the stage for a potentially broader...

Gender safety and inclusive campus policies in universities

Putin signals restraint on nuclear weapons but vows to finish Ukraine war on Russia’s terms

Trump claims credit for ‘good parts’ of economy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.