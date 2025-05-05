A cautious step forward

The State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to cut the policy rate to 11% is a welcome move for the trade and industry sectors, which have been advocating for a significant reduction. However, this step should be viewed with caution, especially given the current global economic landscape.

The rate cut is largely driven by lower-than-expected inflation, which dropped to 0.3% in April due to a decline in prices of key food staples and a cut in electricity and fuel charges. While this trend is encouraging, it is essential to consider the broader economic context. The Monetary Policy Committee’s statement highlights the importance of maintaining a measured monetary policy stance, given the heightened global uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs and geopolitical developments.

The global economy is facing significant challenges, including a sharp decline in global oil prices and heightened financial market volatility. The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth projections for both advanced and emerging economies, citing tariff uncertainty. In this backdrop, Pakistan’s economy, though showing signs of improvement, remains vulnerable to external shocks.

The provisional real GDP growth for Q2-FY25 was reported at 1.7% year-on-year, and the current account recorded a sizable surplus of $1.2 billion in March, mainly due to record-high workers’ remittances. However, the shortfall in tax collection has continued to widen, posing a challenge to the government’s fiscal management.

The rate cut should be seen as a step towards stimulating economic growth, but it is crucial to ensure that the economy grows on a sustainable basis. The Monetary Policy Committee’s assessment that the real policy rate remains adequately positive to stabilize inflation in the target range of 5% to 7% is reassuring. Nevertheless, the committee’s emphasis on maintaining a measured stance underscores the need for caution.

As Pakistan navigates the complexities of the global economy, it is essential to prioritize stability and sustainability. The rate cut is a positive step, but it should be accompanied by prudent fiscal management and structural reforms to ensure that the economy remains resilient in the face of external challenges. With cautious policymaking and a focus on sustainable growth, Pakistan can build on its recent economic gains and achieve long-term prosperity.