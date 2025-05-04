Robbers in police uniforms loot Rs9.5m from butchers on Superhighway

KARACHI: Armed robbers dressed as police officers looted Rs9.5 million and valuables from over a dozen butchers traveling to the Mirpurkhas cattle market on April 30. The incident occurred near the shrine of Saint Jalal Shah Bukhari in Gadap Town, within Gadap City police jurisdiction.

According to police, the robbers, in a white Vigo SUV without a license plate, intercepted the butchers’ van at around 2:45 am. Four of the eight robbers were wearing police uniforms and were armed. They robbed the butchers, taking amounts ranging from Rs17,000 to over Rs1 million, along with mobile phones, documents, and other belongings.

The victims reported that after the robbers fled, an ASI in a black Vigo arrived, inquiring about the incident but never returned or communicated further. The butchers alleged that the police had omitted the detail of the robbers’ police uniforms from the initial report. They have called on senior officials to investigate the impersonation and recover the stolen items.

In a separate development, Surjani Town police arrested two fake police officers, Shoaib and Saeed Jalal, in New Karachi. They were found harassing the public while wearing police uniforms. Police recovered cash, documents, and police uniforms from the suspects.