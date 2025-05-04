NATIONAL

Punjab govt plans to tackle Lahore’s parking and traffic issues

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a plan to address Lahore’s persistent parking and traffic problems, which have become a major issue, particularly during peak business hours. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting, directing officials to expedite the construction of multi-storey parking plazas in densely populated areas of the city.

Lahore’s traffic congestion has worsened, with a population of over 15 million and limited parking spaces. Preliminary plans have been completed for more than a dozen parking plazas at key locations, including Mall Road, Regal Chowk, and Gulberg. A feasibility reassessment will be carried out to ensure the successful implementation of these projects.

Additionally, a crackdown on illegal parking operations has revealed more than 1,000 unauthorized parking stands across the city, causing revenue losses and contributing to urban disorder. The Lahore Parking Company (LPC) has been tasked with removing these illegal facilities.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also been clearing encroachments across the city, as part of an operation to restore public spaces and improve urban mobility. The authorities plan to continue their efforts, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz supporting the ongoing urban reform initiatives.

Previous article
Netanyahu says Israel to root out Hamas amid ‘fierce fighting’ in Gaza
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

64 anti-Muslim hate incidents reported across India post-Pahalgam incident

NEW DELHI: India has witnessed a sharp surge in anti-Muslim hate incidents and Islamophobic activities following the Pahalgam incident, with Muslims and Kashmiris being...

The defence of the East lies in the West

Kaleem Ullah rejects legitimacy of May 6 KPKFA Congress meeting

Robber sentenced to seven years for street crime

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.