NATIONAL

PTI demonstrates its ‘anti-state mentality’ by boycotting national security briefing: Azma

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s decision to boycott the national security briefing, calling it a clear demonstration of their anti-state mentality.

“This boycott is just another example of PTI’s enmity towards the country. What else can one expect from a group that consistently undermines national interests?” Azma Bokhari remarked. “Their so-called ‘Tigers’ continue to wage war against Pakistan and its institutions.”

She further said, “This is the same party that never participated in security briefings during its own government, and then appeared on media complaining—‘What should I do, go to war?’ What more can be expected from them? They remain confrontational towards the state to this day.”

Azma Bokhari added, “Boycotting national matters has become PTI’s signature move. They have never been able to think like true Pakistanis. Their cheap tactics and immature conduct are now seen at every forum and level. Such behaviour is deeply regrettable and condemnable.”

The Information Minister emphasized that issues of national security must be approached with unity and seriousness beyond political interests. “Sadly, PTI continues to defy this principle,” she concluded.

Previous article
Outsourcing of 11,000 schools increased enrollment manifold: CM
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Yemen’s Houthis launch missile at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport

Israel's air defence system failed to intercept the missile, causing significant disruption at Ben Gurion Airport JERUSALEM:  A ballistic missile launched from Yemen struck...

As US aid drops, UN agency warns funding crisis increases danger, risks for refugees

Tariffs and economic outlook

IMF ignores India’s plea to halt loan programme for Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.