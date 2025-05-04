PTI demonstrates its ‘anti-state mentality’ by boycotting national security briefing: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s decision to boycott the national security briefing, calling it a clear demonstration of their anti-state mentality.

“This boycott is just another example of PTI’s enmity towards the country. What else can one expect from a group that consistently undermines national interests?” Azma Bokhari remarked. “Their so-called ‘Tigers’ continue to wage war against Pakistan and its institutions.”

She further said, “This is the same party that never participated in security briefings during its own government, and then appeared on media complaining—‘What should I do, go to war?’ What more can be expected from them? They remain confrontational towards the state to this day.”

Azma Bokhari added, “Boycotting national matters has become PTI’s signature move. They have never been able to think like true Pakistanis. Their cheap tactics and immature conduct are now seen at every forum and level. Such behaviour is deeply regrettable and condemnable.”

The Information Minister emphasized that issues of national security must be approached with unity and seriousness beyond political interests. “Sadly, PTI continues to defy this principle,” she concluded.