Prince Harry Reveals Shocking Truths About Royal Security After Losing Appeal

Prince Harry has shared some startling revelations after losing his appeal regarding the UK government’s decision to remove his security. The Duke of Sussex took to an official statement following the ruling, claiming that the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) had failed to follow its own procedures when assessing his security needs.

“The court’s ruling confirms that the RAVEC, comprised of senior officials from the Royal Household, Home Office, and Metropolitan Police, did not follow its own mandated processes, which apply to all other high-risk individuals,” Harry wrote.

He added that this was not a battle he wanted to fight, but that it “uncovered shocking truths,” particularly regarding the Royal Household’s role in security decisions for him. Harry revealed that he has now learned the names of those involved in the process, many of whom retired shortly after their involvement.

This legal challenge began in 2020, when the UK government removed Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s state-backed security after they stepped down from royal duties and relocated to the US. However, the issue, according to Harry, traces back to 2017 when Meghan was initially denied protection upon her official entry into the royal family—a decision that was only reversed after Harry’s intervention.

The situation escalated, and Harry soon found himself without the security he had been provided with since birth. He criticized the Royal Household for not taking the necessary steps to ensure his safety, despite threats against him and his family, including neo-Nazi and extremist violence.

In his statement, Harry expressed his disappointment with the ongoing issue, claiming that the Royal Household could have called for a reassessment of his security at any point, but chose not to, knowing the outcome would prove the decision to remove his protection was wrong.

“This all comes from the same institutions that preyed upon my mother, that openly campaigned for the removal of our security, and that continue to incite hatred towards me, my wife, and even our children,” Harry said. “At the same time, they protect the very power that they should be holding accountable.”

The Duke of Sussex reiterated that the UK will always hold a special place in his heart, as the country of his birth and where his son was born. Despite the ongoing tensions with his family, Harry stated he simply wanted to continue his charitable work and allow his children to experience the beauty of the country.

In the interview, Harry expressed that King Charles III, who he claims is not currently speaking to him, has the power to resolve this issue. “There is a lot of control and ability in my father’s hands,” he said. “This could be resolved through him, not necessarily by intervening but by stepping aside and allowing the experts to do what is necessary.”

Following Harry’s comments, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying that all of Harry’s security issues had been “repeatedly and meticulously” examined by the courts, with the same conclusion reached each time.