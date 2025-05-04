PMD forecasts above-normal rainfall from May to July with heatwaves

There is likelihood of flooding in June-July in areas of Sindh, Punjab, AJK and KP: Weather watchdog

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in its latest forecast, predicted normal to above-normal rainfall from May to July, with risks of heatwaves and localised flooding.

The PMD Office, in its weather alert, reported that between February and April, most parts of the country experienced either normal or below-normal rainfall. Southern Balochistan and much of Sindh received significantly less precipitation, leading to reduced soil moisture levels. In contrast, moderate to heavy rainfall occurred in the northern and central regions, it added.

“From May to July, “most areas of the country are likely to receive near-normal rainfall,” the PMD said. Central and southern parts, including northeast Punjab, are expected to receive slightly above-normal rainfall. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir may see below-average rain.

The department warned of the potential for heatwaves during this period, particularly in southern Punjab and Sindh. There is also a likelihood of flooding in June and July in areas of Sindh, Punjab, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Rising temperatures in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir will accelerate snowmelt, leading to increased river flows,” the forecast noted.