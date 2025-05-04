Pakistan decides to brief UN Security Council on regional tensions with India

DPM Dar directs Islamabad’s Permanent Representative to UN to take immediate steps to convene a meeting of UNSC

Pakistan to make it clear how India’s aggressive actions endangering peace and security in South Asia and beyond

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday officially decided to convene an urgent session of the UN Security Council to brief it on the current regional situation in view of the escalating tensions with India over April 22 attack in India occupied Kashmir which left 26 people dead, state-run media reported.

To this respect, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has directed Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad to take immediate steps to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Pakistan will inform the UN Security Council about India’s aggressive actions, provocations, and inflammatory statements. It will specifically highlight India’s illegal measures aimed at suspending the Indus Water Treaty (IWT),” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Tensions running high between nuclear-armed arch-rivals over the last month’s Pahalgam attack, a touristic resort in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

India quickly blamed Pakistan, for the Pahalgam attack without any evidence, saying it had “cross-border links.” Islamabad however denied the accusations and instead offered a neutral probe with third-party monitoring.

Besides, Pakistan will make it clear that how India’s aggressive actions are endangering peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

This important diplomatic initiative is part of Pakistan’s efforts to present accurate facts to the international community.

Notably, Pakistan is currently one of 10 non-permanent members of the Council.

A day earlier, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad declared Pakistan does not want the already fraught situation in the region to escalate, but there should be no doubt that it is fully prepared, and capable of defending itself against any act of aggression.

He was briefing New York-based Pakistani journalists about regional situation and efforts made by Pakistani mission to apprise the top UN office-holders and member countries of the threats posed to regional peace and stability as a result of Indian actions.

The Ambassador said India’s disinformation campaign has been busted, and our common friends making utmost efforts for de-escalation, are well aware of who does not want de-escalation to take place.

He told journalists that he held two meetings with UN Secretary General within a week and the President of UN General Assembly in which he briefed them about the dangers of escalation of tension between Pakistan and India.

Asim Iftikhar said he also spoke to the Ambassadors of the OIC Group in New York and explained the seriousness of the regional situation.