Outsourcing of 11,000 schools increased enrollment manifold: CM

CM Maryam lauds minster over enrollment of 1.1m out-of-school kids in schools being PEF

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has stated that outsourcing of more than 11,000 schools across Punjab has increased enrollment of children manifold, lauding the Education Minister on the enrollment of 1.1 million out-of-school children in school being run by the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF).

Punjab CM Maryam chaired a special meeting of the School Education Department for a detailed briefing on the existing and proposed projects of school education.

On the occasion, the CM directed School Management Councils to provide necessary facilities in schools worth Rs10 billion within 90 days. She also directed them to build required classrooms in all schools within a year, besides repair to 580 most dilapidated and 2,770 precarious school buildings.

She added, “Construction and repair to schools buildings is among our top priorities.”

The chief minister set a target for imparting spoken English training to 500,000 children of government schools from English trainers. She directed the relevant authorities to expand the scope of school meal program to other districts and tehsils keeping in view number of children suffering from malnutrition there. She also directed them to build Nawaz Sharif School of Eminence for girls and boys in every district, and set a target of upgrading 1750 schools in five years. She was briefed,”Upgradation of 250 schools will be done in the next financial year, and 300 Tech-Ed schools will be built in 10 tehsils of Punjab.” They added, “Construction and repair of 195 classrooms, and roofs of 397 rooms in outsourced schools will be carried out.”

CM Maryam was also apprised,”254538 square feet of boundary wall, 414 toilets and 1543 water tanks were constructed in outsourced schools in the province.” She said, “IT and science lab, library, multipurpose playground, smart board and other modern facilities will be available in Nawaz Sharif School of Eminence.” She also reviewed the project of Nawaz Sharif Center of Excellence for Early Child Education, and was presented with a project of constructing boundary wall, 4066 toilets, 8488 furniture and 100 water filtration plants in 4327 schools across Punjab.

The Punjab CM said, “STEM labs will be built on SMC model in Punjab schools.” She added, “I want to do a lot of work for the education of children.” She underscored, “Every school will have all necessary facilities including toilets.”