Netanyahu says Israel to root out Hamas amid ‘fierce fighting’ in Gaza

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave an update on Israel’s campaign in Gaza, saying “fierce fighting” is continuing as he renewed his pledge to oust Hamas entirely from the enclave.

“Unfortunately, we’ve just lost two more soldiers,” Netanyahu said, referring to casualties reported early this morning from Rafah, Al Jazeera reported.

“We are carrying out a plan to achieve decisive victory,” he added, noting that Israel’s cabinet would convene today to review a new combat proposal.

“We’re focused on two missions: one, bringing our hostages home; two, defeating Hamas. There will be no Hamas left there. People need to understand that,” he said.

On the hand, Israeli military claimed dozens of weekend attacks across Gaza. The air force struck more than 100 “terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip” over the past weekend, the Israeli military has claimed in a report, Al Jazeera reports.

The targets included tunnels, underground infrastructure sites, and military structures, it said, adding that Israeli troops operating in northern Gaza have “located and dismantled” infrastructure belonging to Hamas both above and below ground.

“In southern Gaza, the troops continue operational activity in Rafah and along the ‘Morag’ corridor,” the report says.

The military has also said, during their activity, the troops “located and dismantled” Hamas weapons, and “struck infrastructure from both the air and ground”.

Ex-Israeli PM Barak urges civil disobedience to topple Netanyahu

Meanwhile, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has called for nationwide protests to remove Benjamin Netanyahu, telling Channel 13 that the current leader has “declared war on Israel”, reports Middle East Eye.

Barak demanded Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara force Netanyahu’s recusal, referencing a delayed high court ruling from January that blocked legislation protecting the PM from removal.

Netanyahu’s Likud party fired back, accusing Barak of hypocrisy given his documented meetings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2013-2017.

Netanyahu faces large protest as Israel pushes to expand Gaza offensive

The Israeli prime minister has faced regular protests from the relatives of captives held in Gaza demanding a deal to secure the release of their loved ones, reports Al Jazeera.

Thousands of Israelis gathered outside the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv last night to urge the government to prioritise the captives’ release over expanding the war on Gaza.

Yet, despite the regular protests, Israeli journalist Gideon Levy said the movement lacks the power to challenge Netanyahu’s coalition.

“It’s the same old protest, very courageous and devoted, but not big enough to influence Netanyahu,” Levy told Al Jazeera, adding that a large segment of Israeli society continues to support the military campaign.