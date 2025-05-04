Israeli strikes kill 16, including 3 children amid severe shortage of food, fuel

UNRWA calls for a concerted international effort ‘to stop humanitarian catastrophe’ in Gaza from ‘reaching a new unseen level’

GAZA: Israeli continued its strikes on the Palestinian territory on Sunday and killed 16 people, including at least three children, Gaza’s civil defence agency said.

Six people were killed in overnight air strikes in Khan Yunis governorate, in the south of the Gaza Strip, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

They included two boys aged five and two in an apartment in Al-Mawasi.

The civil defence later said 10 more people were killed in a strike on a tent also in Al-Mawasi, among them a child and seven women.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond for comment when contact by AFP.

A spokesperson said they were gathering details.

Gaza’s health ministry says hospitals to run out of fuel in three days

Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry has issued an urgent appeal for fuel, warning that hospitals are on the brink of running out, reports Al Jazeera.

While some fuel is stored at designated sites, the ministry says aid groups are unable to access or transport it because Israel has declared those areas off-limits.

If no new fuel arrives, hospitals will run out within three days and may be forced to shut down, the ministry added.

Spanish foreign minister says ‘urgent’ entry of food in Gaza ‘necessary to save lives’

Jose Manuel Albares says he spoke to UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini about “the unacceptable famine situation in Gaza”, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on social media, he said Israel must now allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

“The urgent entry of food is necessary to save lives,” Manuel Albares added.

Over 3,500 children under five face ‘imminent death by starvation’ in Gaza: govt media office

Gaza’s Government Media Office has said more than 70,000 children are hospitalised in the enclave due to severe malnutrition as Israel continues to prevent the entry of baby formula, nutritional supplements and all forms of humanitarian aid, reports Al Jazeera.

“Under this systematic blockade, more than 3,500 children under the age of five face imminent death by starvation, while approximately 290,000 children are on the brink of death,” a statement published on Telegram said.

“At a time when 1.1 million children daily lack the minimum nutritional requirements for survival, this crime is being perpetrated by the ‘Israeli’ occupation using starvation as a weapon, amid shameful international silence,” it added.

‘Beyond imagination’: Israel’s total siege on Gaza enters its 9th week

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has called for a concerted international effort“ to stop the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza from “reaching a new unseen level” as Israel’s aid blockade enters its ninth week.

In a post on X, UNRWA said the humanitarian situation is now “beyond imagination” with the “complete blocking of supplies essential for survival”, which is now in its ninth week.