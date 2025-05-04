Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan tomorrow to strengthen bilateral ties

Araghchi will meet President Zardari, PM Shehbaz and FM Dar during his visit to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is arriving in Pakistan on an officials visit on Monday (tomorrow) to strengthen the brotherly and historic relations between the two countries, state-run media reported on Sunday.

“Araghchi will call on the President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, during his visit to Islamabad”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“This high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted and strong relationship between Pakistan and the brotherly nation of Iran,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement.

“It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.”

“The visit of Foreign Minister Araghchi is expected to further strengthen the existing ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries,” the ministry added.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy have tied in historic cultural, religious an economic relations and have signed several pacts in trade, energy and security in recent years. Though the two countries had been at odds over instability on their shared porous border, they have quickly moved to ease tensions each time.

Araghchi’s visit, his second since Nov. last year, coincides with heightened tensions in the region since India blamed Pakistan for a ‘cross-border’ attack in the occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists on April 22. Islamabad has denied the accusations and instead has offered a neutral international probe into the incident.

Iran, being an ally of the countries, has offered to mediate the crisis between Pakistan and India, with Araghchi saying his country was “ready to use its good offices” to resolve the conflict.

Pakistani leaders, who have already reached out to foreign capitals over India’s aggressive posturing since the Kashmir attack, are expected to discuss with Araghchi the latest crisis with New Delhi.