Imran Khan being punished for saying ‘Absolutely Not’, says Asad Qaiser

Former NA speaker questions how can a society thrive where there is no justice

SWABI: Former Speaker of the National Assembly and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been in prison for nearly two years, yet not a single case against him has proven to be genuine or credible. He stated that false cases have been filed purely as acts of political revenge.

Asad Qaiser remarked that Imran Khan is being punished for saying “Absolutely Not” and for laying the foundation of an independent foreign policy. He emphasized that Pakistan does not interfere in the internal matters of any country and will not allow any foreign interference in its own internal affairs. He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Badri Nala Bridge in Mal Lar, Swabi.

Declaring his steadfast support, Qaiser said, “I will die but I will not leave Imran Khan. I have been the speaker; I have no greed for positions.” He emphasized that despite holding key roles in both the national and provincial assemblies, his commitment lies solely with the PTI founder, who he said is currently facing severe political challenges.

He further stated that Pakistan’s foreign policy will be formulated solely based on national interest. He criticized the deliberate deterioration of relations with Afghanistan despite the centuries-old cultural, trade, and geographical ties between the two nations. He urged the adoption of a realistic approach, setting aside egos.

Asad Qaiser also expressed concern over the growing influence of the government on the judiciary. He claimed that courts are no longer able to make decisions independently and require government approval. He concluded by questioning how any society can progress in the absence of justice.

Criticizing the present state of governance, Qaiser claimed that Pakistan is facing an unprecedented breakdown of the rule of law. “The country we are living in today has no semblance of justice. Even during the Musharraf era, people were free to speak. There were no bans on TV channels, no punishment for criticism,” he said.

He specifically targeted the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), calling it a “black law” and a “violation of the Constitution,” and demanded its immediate repeal. “Our fundamental rights, protected by the Constitution, have been taken away,” he added.

Qaiser also raised serious concerns about the state of the judiciary, asserting that political influence has compromised judicial independence, particularly after the 26th Constitutional Amendment. “If the ruler does not want it, a judge cannot give a decision. Orders are given before verdicts,” he alleged.

He called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan to uphold the dignity of the judiciary. “People’s trust in the courts is eroding. If I know I will be kidnapped for speaking out, who will dare speak?” he asked, urging the legal community to stand up for justice.