IMF ignores India’s plea to halt loan programme for Pakistan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has dismissed India’s request to halt its loan programme for Pakistan, with the IMF’s Executive Board scheduled to proceed with Pakistan’s financial assistance on May 9. IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz, confirmed that the meeting will consider Pakistan’s request for the disbursement of funds, adding that the IMF cannot comment on concerns raised by other countries.

Pakistan is set to receive a $2.3 billion package from the IMF, along with approval for a $1.3 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) aimed at climate financing. These funds will be disbursed over 28 months to help Pakistan address climate change challenges. Khurram Shehzad, adviser to the finance minister, affirmed that the IMF programme is progressing successfully, with the recent review completed.

