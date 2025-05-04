George and Amal Clooney Urge Brad Pitt to Stop Stalling on Commitment to Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt’s relationship with Ines de Ramon appears to be facing a crossroads, as sources reveal that the actor’s reluctance to discuss marriage is putting a strain on their year-long relationship. Despite having deep feelings for Ines, Pitt is reportedly dodging conversations about commitment, opting to change the subject or joke when the topic of marriage arises.

For Ines, a jewelry designer and divorcee, the idea of marriage is far from over, and she remains hopeful that Brad will eventually take the leap. Friends close to her have shared that she is patient but wants more than just love—she desires a future with Pitt. “Even though she’s been divorced, she’s not jaded when it comes to marriage,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. Her optimism and youth fuel her desire to walk down the aisle, but the continuous avoidance of the subject by Pitt is beginning to wear thin.

“If Brad keeps putting it off, it’s hard to imagine she won’t get fed up and leave him,” the source added.

This ongoing tension has not gone unnoticed by Pitt’s close friends, with George Clooney and his wife Amal reportedly stepping in with some advice. According to sources, the Clooneys, who have a strong and successful marriage of their own, are urging Brad to make a decision and not let Ines wait any longer. “They love Ines and think Brad is a fool for making her wait,” the insider said.

However, Brad’s reluctance to commit is rooted in his past experiences. Another source revealed, “Brad is totally in love with Ines but he doesn’t want to go down the road of marriage and kids again.” At 61, Pitt is said to be content with his current life and wary of repeating past mistakes. Despite his strong feelings for Ines, his hesitations could risk losing her, as she is looking for more than just companionship—she wants a future with him.

While the future of their relationship hangs in the balance, the pressure from his closest friends to make a decision is growing, leaving Brad at a crossroads between love and commitment.