DG ISPR, Info Minister brief political parties on national security tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah along with the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), will brief the leaders of all political parties on the national security situation on Sunday (tomorrow).

According to Radio Pakistan, the high-level background briefing will focus on the current state of national security, particularly in the context of Pakistan-India relations and the implications of recent developments.

Participants will be briefed on the defensive preparedness of Pakistan’s armed forces, ongoing diplomatic efforts, and the official stance of the state on key issues.

The briefing is set to cover the ongoing security concerns between Pakistan and India, will address the potential implications of the tense situation. The initiative aims to foster national unity and solidarity among political leadership during a time of heightened security concerns.

The briefing will serve as a platform to ensure that all political leaders are on the same page regarding the country’s defense and security preparedness.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting facilitated a visit for Pakistani and international media to the Line of Control (LoC) today and tomorrow. The purpose of this visit is to expose India’s baseless and fabricated propaganda regarding so-called and imaginary “terrorist camps” in Pakistan, said a statement on Saturday.

India has repeatedly made unfounded claims about alleged terrorist hideouts along the LoC. During this visit, media representatives will be taken to the exact locations falsely propagated by India as terrorist camps and will be presented with factual and on-ground realities that refute these malicious allegations. “Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast commitment to peace and categorically rejects any form of terrorism or terrorist activities anywhere in the world,” the statement said.