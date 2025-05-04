Dar reaffirms commitment to regional peace in diplomatic engagements

DPM reiterates Pakistan’s call for independent investigation into Pahalgam to establish the facts

Briefs Greek and Swiss counterparts on evolving regional security situation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability while resolutely protecting its sovereignty and national interests in a telephone conversations with Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis and Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, a tourist attraction in in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu (IIOJK), killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000.

According to a Foreign Office (FO) press release on Saturday, in telephonic conversation with Greek counterpart, FM Dar briefed him on current regional developments, categorically rejecting India’s “baseless allegations, disinformation campaign and illegal unilateral measures” that threatened regional peace and security.

“He strongly condemned India’s unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance — a blatant violation of its international obligations,” the FO said.

DPM Dar reiterated Pakistan’s call for an independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts.

FM Gerapetritis emphasised the importance of restraint to prevent escalation and preserve peace and stability. He welcomed Pakistan’s proposal for a neutral and transparent inquiry.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination on regional and global developments, particularly in multilateral forums, including their engagement as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, FM Dar held a telephonic conversation with Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and briefed him on the evolving regional security situation, “expressing grave concern over India’s recent provocative actions, including baseless allegations, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance — an outright violation of international legal obligations”, the FO said in a press release.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s call for an independent and transparent international investigation to establish the facts and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to exercising restraint in the interest of regional peace and security, while reserving the right to protect its sovereignty and national interests.

FM Cassis appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and endorsed its proposal for an investigation.

He expressed Switzerland’s readiness to offer its good offices and explore appropriate mechanisms to facilitate an impartial investigation.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation.