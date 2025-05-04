CM expresses concern over traffic congestion in port area

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed serious concern over the traffic congestion in the port area following the reopening of Baber Loi Road after an 11-day closure. He noted that the blockage had halted cargo movements from upcountry, and the simultaneous influx of inbound and outbound traffic upon resumption resulted in significant gridlock.

To address the situation, he directed the traffic police to set up a 24/7 Traffic Monitoring Cell near the port and suggested daily coordination meetings between port authorities, police, and logistics companies.

On World Press Freedom Day, the CM paid tribute to journalists who have sacrificed their lives for truth and praised Palestinian journalists for their courage. He emphasized that journalists in Sindh enjoy greater protection and freedom than in other regions of the country.

Murad also congratulated security forces for their successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which led to the elimination of five militants. He expressed pride in Sindh Police boxer Shaheer Afridi, who knocked out his Indian rival, bringing pride to Sindh and Pakistan.