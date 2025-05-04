Brooklyn Beckham Skips Dad David’s 50th Birthday Bash Amid Feud with Brother Romeo

Brooklyn Beckham was absent once again at a major family event, this time skipping his father David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday party on Saturday. While the rest of the Beckham family, including wife Victoria Beckham and three of their children, were seen celebrating at the popular London restaurant Core, Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, were nowhere to be found.

The party, which featured a slew of famous guests like Gordon Ramsay, Tom Cruise, and Eva Longoria, was a celebratory affair for David, who was joined by his wife Victoria, sons Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, as well as daughter Harper, 13. Victoria looked stunning in a white gown, while Romeo and Cruz donned classic white suits and were accompanied by their girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel, respectively.

Sources indicate that Brooklyn allegedly flew back to the US ahead of the celebration, which marked the second high-profile event he’s missed in honor of his father’s milestone. Brooklyn also skipped David’s previous 50th birthday event, a black-tie affair held in March at Cipriani Downtown Miami.

The ongoing tension between Brooklyn and his brother Romeo is widely speculated to be behind his absence. Reports suggest that the rift stems from Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who allegedly had a brief romantic history with Brooklyn before starting her relationship with Romeo. Sources close to the Beckham family have clarified that the issue isn’t rooted in jealousy, but rather Brooklyn’s concern over Turnbull’s intentions.

As a result of the family drama, Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly avoided attending public events where Turnbull is present, including Victoria Beckham’s fashion show in March. It seems the couple is sticking to their decision to steer clear of events involving Romeo’s girlfriend, keeping their distance from the ongoing family tension.