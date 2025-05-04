Ayub says Pakistan must issue firm warning to India

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on Friday said Pakistan must send a strong and unequivocal message to India that any hostile move would be met with a decisive response.

Speaking to reporters, Ayub criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address denying Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack, saying it lacked the firmness needed in the present context. He stressed the need to make it clear that Pakistan would respond with full force to any Indian aggression.

Ayub also said PTI founder Imran Khan, Ijaz Chaudhry, and other party leaders were in jail for standing up for Pakistan and democracy.