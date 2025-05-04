64 anti-Muslim hate incidents reported across India post-Pahalgam incident

NEW DELHI: India has witnessed a sharp surge in anti-Muslim hate incidents and Islamophobic activities following the Pahalgam incident, with Muslims and Kashmiris being targeted across various Indian states.

A recent report by India Hate Lab, titled “64 Anti-Muslim Hate Speech Events Recorded in 10 Days Post-Pahalgam Attack,” reveals that between April 22 and May 2, a total of 64 hate incidents were recorded across nine Indian states and in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The report highlights that Maharashtra topped the list with 17 incidents, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13. Uttarakhand and Haryana each reported six incidents, while the remaining incidents occurred in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.

Following the Pahalgam incident, Hindutva groups such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jan Jagriti Samiti, Sakal Hindu Samaj, and others launched coordinated hate campaigns to inflame communal tensions across these regions. These groups organised rallies, public events, and aggressively propagated anti-Muslim narratives on social media platforms.

The report further details that during these ten days, speakers affiliated with these groups used highly derogatory language against Muslims, referring to them with terms like “green snakes,” “piglets,” “insects,” and “mad dogs,” while inciting violence.

Most hate speeches occurred between April 23 and 29, with several events taking place in states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Notably, one such event saw the presence of BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar, who, along with Hindutva leaders, openly called for the economic and social boycott of Muslims and urged the public to take up arms.

One more arrested in Assam for ‘defending’ Pakistan: CM Sarma

Meanwhile, amid ongoing crackdown on Muslim community across India on unfounded charges, one more person was arrested from India’s Assam state for allegedly “defending” Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

According to Kashmir Media Service, this was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

With this, a total of 37 people have been arrested in similar cases, he added.

The person arrested from Dhubri district was identified as Amar Ali, he added.