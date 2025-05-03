UNGA adopts Uzbekistan resolution on Decade of Afforestation and Reforestation

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly in New York adopted the resolution initiated by Uzbekistan titled “Decade of Action on Afforestation and Reforestation in Accordance with Sustainable Forest Management”.

The resolution was co-sponsored by over 80 countries representing all regions of the world, including Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan, Russia, Brazil, Austria, Germany, Finland, Portugal, India, Iran, Pakistan, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain.

The document is based on key initiatives proposed by the President of Uzbekistan, including the program “Year of Environmental Protection and Green Economy”, the national project “Yashil Makon”, and the tree planting campaign “Green Belt of Central Asia”.

The resolution proclaims 2027-2036 as the Decade of Action on Afforestation and Reforestation, calls for the mobilization of efforts and resources, and recommends that countries and organizations intensify relevant measures.