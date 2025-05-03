The quest for true sovereignty

23rd March 1940 brought a pivotal moment in the history of Pakistan—the Lahore Resolution. This momentous resolution has great importance in the history of Pakistan as it called for the establishment of a separate homeland. It reflects back to the “Two Nation Theory” of Sir Syed Ahmed khan, leading to an era where Muslims started to struggle for freedom, not just against colonizers but also Hindus. The resolution was a direct response to the growing concerns of Muslims regarding their political, cultural, and religious rights in the Subcontinent. This event had envisioned the creation of a Muslim-majority homeland, which eventually led to the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

The Lahore Resolution attained its meaningful importance as it stated the Muslims demand for self-rule without interference from others while uniting millions in the Subcontinent. It was not just a political demand but a demand for the right to decide our own destiny and an independent homeland that could safeguard our cultural, social, and religious identities. However, throughout Pakistan’s existence, the events of 1940 raises a fundamental question: what does true sovereignty or self-determination mean?

Self-determination refers to the ability of a state to make decisions free from external influence, a dream that was set into motion during the Lahore Resolution. However, in the current scenario after 85 years, the question arises: can Pakistan truly make its own decisions? Although Pakistan has made significant strides in its institution building, the external powers have always influenced its political and social fabric. The reason mainly being our over-reliance on foreign aid and loans, overshadowing our internal governance.

Over the years, the issue of economic dependency has been a major hurdle in realizing full sovereignty. Certainly, economic dependence on the IMF and the World Bank is one of the major reasons. On the other hand, strategic and economic ties with countries like the USA and China, has placed Pakistan at a position where making independent decisions has been compromised. The dependent economic and foreign policy decisions create an environment which erodes sovereignty.

For instance, the IMF bailout packages, which come with their own set of conditions, have often dictated Pakistan’s fiscal policies. These economic prescriptions, aimed at stabilizing Pakistan’s economy, limit our financial freedom leaving us vulnerable to economic pressures from global powers. At the same time, our growing ties with major powers, although beneficial in some respects, place Pakistan in a delicate position.

Global geopolitical dynamics undergoes rapid transformation due to the rise of new powers and shifting alliances worldwide. Over the years, Pakistan has made certain strategic decisions such as alliance with the USA during the Cold War and growing ties with China today. The shifting alliance game has placed Pakistan in a position of having to make difficult choices, as external powers place immense pressure on it. In this situation, can Pakistan afford to engage itself in bloc politics?

It is clear that Pakistan cannot entirely ignore bloc politics— not in today’s world. However, it does not mean that Pakistan cannot be independent. Pakistan can avoid becoming subservient to any single bloc by adopting a neutral foreign policy. To maintain a balanced approach, Pakistan should maintain diplomatic relations with all the states, while ensuring the best interest of Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan should focus on advancing technology, military capabilities and fostering a self-reliant economy, to avoid being dragged into unnecessary conflicts. Pakistan must ensure that it doesn’t become a pawn in the geopolitical game.

Admittedly, the world is changing rapidly. Today’s complex realities such as technological advancement, globalization, economic interdependency, climate change are shaping the geopolitics, as it transcends borders. However, the core principles of the Lahore Resolution; sovereignty, self-determination and self-governance, are still relevant today. Despite this, managing the affairs becomes challenging. The question which arises is: how do we adapt to the ideals of true sovereignty in a more interconnected world?

This can be best answered with creating a balance between collaboration and independence. To achieve its national interest Pakistan must first develop powerful economic foundations. Additionally, Pakistan should focus on technological innovation to foster its economic growth to break free from the shackles of foreign loan dependency. Most importantly, Pakistan must invest in its military and technological advancement and ensure independent foreign policy.

Pakistan is at a crossroads with its quest for true sovereignty which began with the Lahore resolution and continues till date. Furthermore, we must honor the dreams of our founding fathers along with adapting their vision in accordance with the changing dynamics of the world. Pakistan should focus on building a future where true sovereignty is not just an ideal but a reality. Self-governing enough to make our independent foreign, political and economic decisions, along with navigating the complexities of geopolitics.

Admittedly, this is a challenging road ahead, however, Pakistan has always overcome every obstacle in its way. We can carve a path that honors the vision of the Lahore Resolution by staying true to the principles of freedom, self-governance, and sovereignty

The writer is a Research assistant at Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN), Quetta.