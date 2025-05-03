NATIONAL

PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab seeks court permission for traveling abroad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Amjad Ali Shah on Saturday issued a
notice to the prosecution on the application filed by PTI’s Women Wing President Kanwal Shauzab, who is also nominated in the GHQ attack case, in which she sought permission from the court to travel to the USA to attend the graduation ceremony of her son.

Filed through Muhammad Faisal Malik Advocate, Kanwal, in her application, said that she had not met her son for the last two years. She further said that the college at which her son was studying had invited her to attend the graduation ceremony on May 18.

“Therefore, I am allowed to go to the USA for one month,” she added. The court will hear the case on May 5.

