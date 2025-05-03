Entertainment

Princess Charlotte Celebrates 10th Birthday in Camo with New Photo

By Web Desk

Princess Charlotte has officially entered her double digits! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter celebrated her 10th birthday on Friday, and the royal couple shared a delightful new portrait of their daughter to mark the occasion.

The snapshot, posted to Instagram, shows Charlotte smiling happily outdoors in a camouflage jacket, her hair tied back in a ponytail. She complemented the casual look with a blue backpack and black pants. The photo was taken by Kate Middleton herself, marking a royal first for the family as the Princess of Wales used her iPhone to capture the moment during a hike in Cumbria.

Photo: @KensingtonRoyal/X

\The couple captioned the heartwarming image, “Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!” The candid photo contrasts with previous birthday portraits that featured Charlotte in a variety of settings, including relaxing in floral dresses, posing with a dog, and perched in a wicker chair.

Charlotte, born in May 2015, is the second child of Prince William and Kate, following her older brother, Prince George, who is now 11. The family expanded further in 2018 with the arrival of Prince Louis.

Photo: WireImage

Known for her spirited personality, Charlotte often makes headlines for her amusing interactions with her siblings. During the 2024 Trooping the Colour, she was seen playfully scolding Louis for his antics, while also reminding George to bow during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

Royal expert Charles Rae has often referred to Charlotte’s “feisty” nature, noting that while she’s sweet, she doesn’t hesitate to assert herself with her brothers, even those in line to the throne. She’s known among her schoolmates by her “warrior nickname,” and in 2019, Charlotte joined her brother George at Thomas’s Battersea school before the family’s move to Lambrook School in Berkshire in 2022.

Photo: Getty Images

As Charlotte celebrates her 10th year, her unique blend of sweetness and strength continues to make her a beloved member of the royal family.

Previous article
UNGA adopts Uzbekistan resolution on Decade of Afforestation and Reforestation
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

India bans imports from Pakistan as tensions spike

NEW DELHI: India has imposed an immediate ban on the import of goods originating from or transiting through Pakistan, the Indian government announced as...

China ready to work with new Australian government to develop ties: spokesperson

President Xi Jinping urges youth to contribute to Chinese modernization

Ana De Armas Reveals The Horrors Of Filming Upcoming John Wick Spin-Off Film ‘Ballerina’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.