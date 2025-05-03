Princess Charlotte Celebrates 10th Birthday in Camo with New Photo

Princess Charlotte has officially entered her double digits! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter celebrated her 10th birthday on Friday, and the royal couple shared a delightful new portrait of their daughter to mark the occasion.

The snapshot, posted to Instagram, shows Charlotte smiling happily outdoors in a camouflage jacket, her hair tied back in a ponytail. She complemented the casual look with a blue backpack and black pants. The photo was taken by Kate Middleton herself, marking a royal first for the family as the Princess of Wales used her iPhone to capture the moment during a hike in Cumbria.

\The couple captioned the heartwarming image, “Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!” The candid photo contrasts with previous birthday portraits that featured Charlotte in a variety of settings, including relaxing in floral dresses, posing with a dog, and perched in a wicker chair.

Charlotte, born in May 2015, is the second child of Prince William and Kate, following her older brother, Prince George, who is now 11. The family expanded further in 2018 with the arrival of Prince Louis.

Known for her spirited personality, Charlotte often makes headlines for her amusing interactions with her siblings. During the 2024 Trooping the Colour, she was seen playfully scolding Louis for his antics, while also reminding George to bow during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

Royal expert Charles Rae has often referred to Charlotte’s “feisty” nature, noting that while she’s sweet, she doesn’t hesitate to assert herself with her brothers, even those in line to the throne. She’s known among her schoolmates by her “warrior nickname,” and in 2019, Charlotte joined her brother George at Thomas’s Battersea school before the family’s move to Lambrook School in Berkshire in 2022.

As Charlotte celebrates her 10th year, her unique blend of sweetness and strength continues to make her a beloved member of the royal family.