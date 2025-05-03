Prince Harry ‘Gutted’ That Father Charles Won’t Speak To Him Amid Reconciliation Efforts

In a recent emotional interview with the BBC, Prince Harry revealed that his father, King Charles, no longer speaks to him following a legal dispute over his security arrangements, and he admitted that he cannot currently imagine bringing his family back to the UK.

Harry, visibly emotional during the interview, described feeling “devastated” by the court ruling which rejected his request for police protection during visits to the UK. The Duke of Sussex expressed his deep disappointment, stating that the decision made it “impossible” for him to return with his wife, Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“The one thing that I could rely on is my family keeping me safe,” Harry shared, reflecting on the emotional toll of the UK government’s decision to downgrade his security after he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

The Duke explained that the issue of security is deeply personal to him, describing the situation as a “good old-fashioned establishment stitch up.” He pointed out that he had tried to resolve the matter privately by offering to pay for his own protection, but his offer was rejected by the UK government.

Harry also acknowledged the rift between himself and the royal family, which has been a source of tension for several years. He emphasized that the security issue remains the “sticking point” in his ongoing disagreements with family members. “It is the only thing that’s left,” he said, though he expressed a strong desire for reconciliation.

Despite the tension, Harry admitted that he still hopes to mend his relationship with his father. “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he said, acknowledging that some family members, particularly after the release of his memoir Spare in 2023, may never forgive him for airing personal grievances.

In the interview, Harry reflected on his mother, Princess Diana, and the parallels he draws between her tragic death and the treatment of his wife. He reiterated his concern for his family’s safety, echoing the fears he has long held about the media’s intrusion into their lives.

Despite the fractured relationship with his father, Harry expressed a desire to reconcile, acknowledging that his father’s recent cancer diagnosis added a layer of urgency to his desire for peace. “I don’t know how much longer my father has,” Harry said. “It would be nice to reconcile.”

The Duke’s emotional statements underscore the complexity of his relationship with the royal family, particularly with King Charles, as he continues to navigate his life in the United States and the challenges that come with being distanced from the institution he was once part of.