President Xi Jinping urges youth to contribute to Chinese modernization

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping has called on Chinese youth to dedicate themselves to the country’s modernization drive by serving where the nation needs them most.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to a group of volunteer teachers working in a remote border school in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

On the occasion of China’s Youth Day that falls on May 4, Xi extended festive greetings to young people across the country and expressed high expectations for their contributions in the letter.

He commended the volunteers who are serving at the primary school in Karajol Township, Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture. The village school is located just 47 km from China’s border.

“You have responded to the Party’s call by teaching in the western border areas, where your efforts have not only promoted local education and ethnic unity but also contributed to prosperity and stability along the border,” Xi said.

Xi noted that more young people have chosen to serve as volunteers in the country’s western regions and rural areas over the years, demonstrating their spirit of dedication and sense of responsibility.

He urged the young people to stand firm in their ideals and convictions, cultivate patriotism, develop outstanding skills, and work hard to contribute to Chinese modernization.

Recently, the volunteers wrote to Xi to share their experiences and reaffirm their commitment to serving in China’s border areas.