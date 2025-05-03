President, PM vow to promote Press Freedom in country

ISLAMABAD: World Press Freedom Day was observed on Saturday. The day acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom.

This year’s theme of the day is “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media.”

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed their commitment to upholding and promoting a free and responsible press in Pakistan.

In their separate messages on the World Press Freedom Day, they paid tribute to media workers around the world, including those in Pakistan for their efforts and sacrifices in pursuit of truth.

President Asif Ali Zardari said media is indispensable for promoting dialogue, highlighting issues of social, economic and environmental significance, uncovering corruption and advocating for the marginalised.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said protecting freedom of expression requires ensuring that media is not misused for spreading falsehoods, fake news, propaganda, foreign agendas, or political interests.

He commended the responsible role of Pakistan’s media in countering India’s recent water aggression and baseless accusations through truth and facts.