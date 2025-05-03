PM urges KSA, other brotherly countries to help ease tensions in region

PM Shehbaz outrightly reject baseless Indian accusations linking Pakistan to Pahalgam incident without any evidence

Premier hold meetings with KSA Ambassador, UAE Ambassador and Kuwaiti envoy Nasser Abdulrahman Jasser

Prime Minister reiterates Pakistan’s desire to maintain peace and stability in the region

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other brotherly Gulf countries to impress upon India to de-escalate and defuse tensions in South Asia in the wake of last week’s militant attack in Indian occupied Kashmir, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to maintain peace and stability in the region.

A press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday, PM Shehbaz continued his engagements with Gulf allies and brotherly countries over the political climate and simmering escalation in the region.

“He urged brotherly countries, including Saudi Arabia, to put pressure on India to reduce tensions in the region. He reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability in South Asia,” the PMO statement said of his meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki.

The premier made a similar request in a separate meeting with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi. PM Shehbaz also met Ambassador of the State of Kuwait Nasser Abdulrahman Jasser.

While sharing Pakistan’s stance with the ambassadors on the recent situation in South Asia following the Pahalgam incident, the prime minister said that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“It had rendered great sacrifices in its counter-terrorism efforts over the years. This was done not only to protect Pakistan but the entire world,” the prime minister said.

He outrightly rejected “baseless Indian accusations” linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident without any evidence and reiterated his call for a transparent and neutral international investigation into the incident.

Emphasising the government’s complete focus on consolidating the hard-earned economic gains of the past 15 months, the prime minister said it was “inconceivable for Pakistan to act irresponsibly to jeopardise its achievements and derail the country from the path of economic progress” or take such an action that could imperil regional peace and security.

The prime minister thanked the Saudi leadership and people for always standing in solidarity with Pakistan through thick and thin.

The Saudi ambassador thanked the prime minister for sharing his views on this important issue and said that Saudi Arabia wanted to work with Pakistan for peace and security in the region.

During the meeting with the UAE ambassador, the prime minister thanked the UAE for its unwavering support to Pakistan, saying it “bore testament to the historic, deep-rooted, fraternal ties between the two countries”.

The UAE ambassador thanked PM Shehbaz for sharing Pakistan’s position and said that the UAE would work closely with Pakistan to maintain regional peace and security.

PM Shehbaz shared that Pakistan was reaching out to other friendly countries to present its position on the current crisis.

During the meeting with the Kuwait ambassador, the prime minister noted the strong, historic, brotherly relations between Kuwait and Pakistan.

The premier said that he looked forward to the visit of Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah at the earliest possible time.

The Kuwaiti ambassador thanked PM Shehbaz for sharing Pakistan’s position and affirmed that Kuwait shared Pakistan’s vision for regional peace and security.

PM Shehbaz had contacted Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong a day ago regarding the situation.