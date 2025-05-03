Pakistan to seek UN Security Council meeting at ‘appropriate’ time

NEW YORK: Pakistan is on alert and is monitoring the situation stemming from India’s aggressive moves that followed last week’s Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir, and will seek a UN Security Council meeting when “appropriate” to do so, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said.

Addressing a news conference at UN Headquarters in New York, Ambassador Asim said: “It is evident that there was an incident, but now what has evolved in terms of the situation, which is a real threat to regional and international peace and security, and we believe that the Security Council, in fact, has the mandate, it would be very legitimate for any member of the Council, including Pakistan, to request a meeting.”

The news conference was one of several actions Ambassador Asim, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, has taken to provide an update on this evolving situation to the international community, and Pakistan’s perspective.

The Ambassador said: “We have discussed that with the previous — last month’s Council’s presidency (France) — and this month’s presidency (Greece) — we are observing the situation very closely, and we have the right to convene a meeting, when we feel appropriate.”

He was answering a question on whether Pakistan is planning to ask for a meeting of the Security Council in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Thursday, Greece, which is the President of the UN Security Council for May, said that the Security Council was expected to meet “sooner rather than later” to discuss the situation between India and Pakistan, and this would be an opportunity to express views and to help diffuse tensions, voicing concern over heightening tensions between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours.

“Of course, if a request comes for a meeting then… I think this meeting should take place because, as we said, maybe it’s also an opportunity to have views expressed and this might help to diffuse a bit of tension. We will see,” Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN and President of the Security Council for the month of May, Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris had said.

“We are in close contact… but this is something which might happen, I would say, sooner rather than later. We will see, we are preparing. It’s the first day of our (UNSC) presidency,” Sekeris had said.

Sekeris was briefing UN reporters here Thursday on the Council’s programme of work under Greece’s month-long presidency of the 15-nation body.

Asked about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offer of good-offices to both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, Ambassador Asim said Pakistan has welcomed the UN chief’s move. In fact, Pakistan has always offered its cooperation to any peace moves by UN secretaries-general, he said.